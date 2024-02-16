A picture perfect Friday! Rain moves in this weekend

The marine layer continues to hug the coastal areas through Friday morning. By the evening we can expect most of these lower clouds to burn off and to be replaces by a few middle to higher level clouds. It will be a very similar day to Thursday, with high temperatures back into the middle 60s and lower 70s. The High Surf Advisory has been cancelled, so it will be a great day to head to the beach! Winds will be calm and overnight lows will be seasonal as another round of clouds and the marine layer builds back in tonight.

Saturday morning will be gloomy and maybe even a little foggy in some spots. The marine layer will clear but skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy s the next storm system approaches. Highs will climb back into the 60s and winds begin to pick up by the evening hours. Saturday night onto Sunday will be when the first, very weak, front arrives. This will presumably only bring a quarter to half of an inch of rainfall for most areas. Near south facing beaches, we could see a half of an inch to three quarters of an inch. This first pulse of rain is rather weak and will cause minimal impacts.

Sunday morning may be a little soggy from some lingering rain, but by midday we begin to dry out. Sunday afternoon will be pleasant and mild with temperatures into the 60s and a break in the clouds. All eyes are on Sunday night into Monday. This next round of rain will be a weaker atmospheric river, brining mountain snow, heavier rain at times and strong winds. Impacts will be moderate with this system as some areas may see some flooding and we have the possibility for downed trees and power lines. If youre hading out the door early Monday morning, make sure youre driving safely and allow for extra time to make it to your destination. The rest of monday will be cooler, wet and windy. The rain continues Tuesday and by Tuesday evening, we can expect moderate to heavier rain at times. Wednesday and Thursday we may see some light rain and lingering showers before we begin to dry out. Overall, this storm system will still bring many impacts, but its probable that it will be on the weaker scale of atmospheric rivers. The forecast may change over the next few days so make sure to stay tuned on the most recent forecatss but as of now around 2-4 inches of rain are expected over a few days.