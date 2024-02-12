A frosty & cool Monday morning

Clear skies, dry air and calm winds help temperatures all along the Central Coast cool off significantly due to radiational cooling. The Ojai Valley could dip down into the lower 30s, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Frost Advisory. The advisory states that frost may develop and plants could be harmed, this advisory will expire at 9am. Winds will slowly transition back to onshore flow, creating the chance for marine layer development this morning, but most areas showing clear skies and no fog. By midday any clouds that do develop will clear quickly and temperatures warming fast. It will be the perfect day to head outdoors and even to the beach! Highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday night into Tuesday, there is the possibility of more dense fog and lower clouds developing. If some clouds do push into the Central Coast, it is likely they will produce a light drizzle early in the morning. Once clouds clear out of the way, skies will be mostly sunny and the warming trend continues. Highs will reach into the middle 60s and it will be another mild and pleasant day, so get outside and enjoy!

Wednesday appears to be copy and paste of the previous days, except a few degrees cooler. Another round of dense fog and low clouds could develop, producing more drizzle but by the afternoon more clear and bright skies. Bigger changes appear into the second half of the week. By Thursday, clouds will increase and temperatures begin to cool. A series of low pressure systems will march towards the Central Coast and will bring clouds, cool air and the possibility of some rain. As of now, it appears that the rain will arrive by Saturday and it could bring a few inches of precipitation, but more time is needed for an accurate picture.