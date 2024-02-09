A chilly Friday morning, tracking a warming trend into the weekend

Low pressure moves to the east and will slowly be replaced with high pressure as we near the weekend. Cooler air remains parked over the region, so temperatures will stay below average Friday, but will be a few degrees warmer than previous days. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Some fog development may occur near Lompoc and Santa Maria, so make sure to utilize low beams. By the early afternoon, any fog or clouds that did develop will clear out fast. Mostly sunny conditions persist and it will be a cool but pleasant day. While we expect calm conditions on land, we still have a multitude of marine hazards. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Ventura, Northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties until noon on Friday. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect until noon Friday for the South Central Coast, where waves could be 4-6ft. Winds will pick up this evening and are up to advisory standards. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory starting at 6pm and continuing into Sunday for the South Central Coasts and portions of the Santa Ynez mountain range.

The warming trend continues into Saturday. Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will warm a few degrees, even with the warming most of the area will still be 5-8 degrees below average. Winds will be calm but may pick up in the evening into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be very cool, especially in wind sheltered areas.

We may have weak Santa Ana winds Sunday morning, so expect dry air and increasing allergies. Winds die down by Monday and a very stagnate weather pattern appears. High pressure continues to warm temperatures and shelters us from any rain developing in the Pacific. Monday through Thursday will be a more noticeable warming trend. By the second half of the week, temperatures will warm into the 60s and most areas will be right at or just below average.