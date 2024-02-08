The atmosphere stabilizes, creating dry and calm conditions Thursday evening

Due to clear overnight skies and breezy winds, Thursday morning will be frigid. Most of the area fell into the 30s and 40s and with wind chill, it will likely feel a few degrees cooler. We have the slight chance for showers in higher terrain as the low pressure sticks around Arizona, but by the afternoon and evening those chances diminish as the low moves east. Although we will be dry and seeing sunny skies, it will be a very cool day. Arctic air from the north sits over the Central Coast and even with the sunshine warming us a few degrees from yesterday, we will struggle to get back into the upper 50s. Winds will die down for the second half of the day and overnight temperatures will be extra cold. Its possible that frost and freeze alerts will be issued by the National Weather Service.

Bundle up as you head out Friday morning! Temperatures will be very slow to warm and any wind we experience will help temperatures feel cooler than they are. Highs will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday, up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies remain mostly sunny, with the chance of the marine layer developing over the waters as temperatures aloft are warmer.

Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful has high pressure approaches the Central Coast. Temperatures will warm even further, although most of the area will not be close to average until Wednesday of the following week. Make sure to get outside and enjoy as skies stay sunny, dry conditions persist and temperatures warm into the 60s. By Monday and Tuesday there may be a little increase in clouds, but temperatures appear to steadily increase as well.