Strong atmospheric river moves south Monday

A major atmospheric river struck the Central Coast Sunday. Rainfall amounts as of Monday morning are up to 3.81 inches in Santa Barbara and 2.50 inches Ventura. Flooding, rockslides, and damaging wind reports have been nonstop since the rain began Sunday. A Flood Watch, Flood Advisory, and High Surf Advisory remain in place until Monday morning. The heaviest rain has already fallen but moderate to potentially heavy rain continues into Tuesday. Some dense fog is developing due to the recent wet weather and cooler temperatures. Make sure to utilize low beams! Models show the jet stream retrograding back Monday afternoon and bringing more widespread showers into the area. Winds will be a concern as we have already witnessed reports of 70mph gusts in areas. Major impacts will last until Tuesday with rainfall rates nearing half an inch per hour near south facing beaches and mainly in Ventura County. It is imperative to stay safe and avoid travel especially Monday night as more rain develops and issues of debris, mudslides, fallen trees and strong winds are possible.

Tuesday will be another active day, but calmer compared to recent events. More showers continue to add to already flooded rivers and add to our rainfall amounts. As winds die down and rainfall rates return to lighter levels, it’s likely a lot of the watches warnings and advisories will be allowed to expire. Tuesday will be a major clean up day for roads, neighborhoods and stores.Temperature wise, highs will climb back intoi the uppe r50s and lower 60s and it will be a mild day with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Unsettled weather persists Wednesday. With an unstable atmosphere showers may continue, but rain will be quick moving and lighter. Thursday through Sunday will be even cooler but more calm. Rain chances linger into the weekend before we finally dry out next week.