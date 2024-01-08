A frigid Monday morning turning into a mild and pleasant day

A strong wind event impacted the Central Coast last weekend with Montectio and areas near the coast reporting 50mph wind gusts. As low pressure over Arizona moves further to the east Monday, we can expect a very chilly morning, especially in wind sheltered areas. Many places will or already have dipped below freezing and its likely you'll want to brace the cold with a large jacket. Due to some of the coolest temperatures of the season, we have plenty of freeze watches and frost warnings. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10am for the Santa Barbara inland coast, Santa Ynez and Ojai Valleys, where temperatures could drop to 29 degrees. Make sure to protect the 3 P's! (Pets, plants and pipes). Other than the slightly breezy winds and frigid temperatures in the morning, it will be a rather pleasant day. Skies will stay mostly sunny which will warm temperatures into the lower 60s. As soon as the sun begins to set, temperatures will tumble yet again and another very cool night is on tap.

Temperatures will be very chilly to start out Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a A Freeze Watch Monday night through early Tuesday. Temperatures will be similar to the previous night and most areas will cool into the lower 30s and 40s. The warming trend continues Tuesday and most of the area will see about a 5 degrees temperature difference. Winds will stay calm and it will be a mostly sunny day.

Wednesday looks to be copy and paste of the previous two days with cool mornings and pleasant and slightly warmer afternoons. The next shift in weather will occur Wednesday night into Thursday as a front passes through bringing winds and the potential for rain. This storm system appears to be very similar to the one we saw this weekend, where rain will be minimal but winds will be strong. Temperatures will cool off back into the 50s with some increase in clouds. Rain chances diminish Friday but a very slight chance appears back in the forecast fore the weekend. Still a little too early to tell so make sure to check back in on our most recent forecast!