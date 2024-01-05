Warmer temperatures and sunny skies to start the weekend

High pressure builds into the area, meaning winds will transition slightly to offshore and temperatures will warm slightly. Highs for the day will still be well below average but will warm back into the middle to upper 60s. Some clouds may greet us as we wake up to start the day but will clear nicely by the evening and skies turn mostly sunny. Winds will stay strong fir the first half of the day before calming down significantly by the evening. Multiple Wind Advisories are still in effect for the Central Coast until 1pm.

More clouds stride into the area Saturday and temperatures cool before our next cold front arrives overnight. It will be a very mild and pleasant day with temperatures still into the 60s and below average and a mixture of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will tumble Sunday as the cold front brings cool, arctic air behind it. Highs for the day will struggle to reach into the middle 50s ands winds will be back up to advisory levels. Higher terrain will be impacted the most but its likely High Wind Warnings and Advisories will be issued throughout the viewing area. These winds may be damaging and its imperative to bring valuable items inside and make sure loose items are secured. This cold front brings the possibility for light rain but rain amounts will be minimal and likely under a quarter of an inch. Monday and Tuesday look dry, warmer and mild but Wednesday and Thursday of next week has the possibility for light rain and breezy winds yet again.