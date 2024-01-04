Strong winds persist Thursday

Windy conditions persist Thursday morning, with a High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory still in effect for most of the area. The High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory will expire at 1am Friday with winds gusts upwards of 50-65mph in some areas. While a majority of the Central Coast will stay dry and sunny skies persist, the higher terrain mountains will still see some snowy conditions. Another inch or so of snow may drop in areas 4,000ft or above. A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for the Northern Ventura County Mountains with strong winds and hazardous driving conditions.

Friday will stay dry and sunny as high pressure and offshore winds warm temperatures up a few degrees. Some areas of patchy to dense fog will likely form, so make sure to allow for extra time to make it to your destination. Even with sunshine and warming temperatures, we will still be unseasonably cool with highs up into the 60s. Winds will finally calm down during the morning hours and northerly and calm for the remainder of the day.

The break from the winds will be short lived as another cold front arrives Saturday night bringing another round of gusty winds and cooler temperatures. It is likely these winds will be up to advisory thresholds and another round of High Wind Warnings and advisories will be issued. This next cold front will likely produce very minimal precipitation, if any actually makes it to the ground. So, the main focus with this system will be the strong winds and the cooler than average temperatures.