Clouds blanket the region Wednesday, tracking unsettled weather later this week

An area of high pressure has built in along the Central Coast shielding us from the next atmospheric river this Wednesday. While this larger system impacts the Pacific Northwest, we can expect to see mainly dry conditions, with cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover. We have a slight chance for very light rain to impact San Luis Obispo County, with the possibility of drizzle reaching down as far south as Santa Barbara into the night. Highs for the day will be a few degrees cooler and into the middle 60s for most of the area. Mostly cloudy skies may give way to sunshine at times and winds will be breezy.

High pressure continues to warm temperatures up and blocks most of the rain Thursday, but those dry conditions will be short lived. Highs for the day will be back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Another round of rain builds in behind the first system and this one looks to be slightly more intense. We can expect to see areas of light to moderate amounts of precipitation Thursday night into Friday.

Unsettled weather continues Friday through the holiday weekend. Another cold front will swing through the area creating cooler than average temperatures, increased cloud cover and the slight chances for rain. As of now, it looks as though high pressure exits the region by Saturday morning and the next cold front arrives midday Saturday. Once this cold front passes, the possibility for more showers arise by the first day of the new year.