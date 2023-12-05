It may be the 5th of December but it will be feeling like summer this Tuesday! It will be the hottest day if the week as high pressure builds into the Great Basin. Expect to see sunny skies and temperatures back up into the 70s and 80s, most areas will be 5-8 degrees above average. While it may be a perfect beach day, keep in mind the National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for San Luis Obispo County beaches where waves could be 8-11 ft along with dangerous rip currents. This advisory was extended until 3am Friday. Get outside and enjoy the warmer conditions while you can as a cooldown is on the way!

Colder and moist air arrives Wednesday as an atmospheric river tracks its way to the Pacific Northwest. A cold front will extend southward bringing gusty winds, cooling temperatures by 5 to even 10 degrees in some areas and bringing extra cloud cover. It will definitely feel more like winter! Yet another High Surf Advisory will go into effect early Wednesday morning for Ventura County beaches and will end 3am Friday. Waves could be 4-7ft, with hazardous rip currents, avoid getting into the water.

Thursday will have about a 20% chance of rain, but its looking very likely that storms will glide by to the north and we will get away without any rainfall. While we will stay dry, it will still be a rather dreary day with some increased cloud cover, mild temperatures and blustery winds. Friday through the weekend will have minimal day to day change until Monday where yet another warming trend begins.