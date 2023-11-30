Drying out and warming up Thursday

It will be a cool and cloudy morning along most of the Central Coast, with a shocking amount of fog development as well! Keep in mind, with the fog and the recent light rain that your morning commute may be impacted and you should allow for extra time to make it to your destination. Clouds and fog will clear rather quickly today and sunny skies and drier conditions are expected by the late afternoon. Temperatures will warm up a few degrees with highs back up into the upper 60s and low 70s, but will still be a few degrees below average. Winds will begin to pick up later tonight as well, A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 6pm for the South Central Coast, where gusts could reach 45mph.

Winds stay blustery into Friday morning, creating mostly sunny skies throughout the area. Although Friday will be sunny, dry and it will look like a pleasant day, those looks will be deceiving. High temperatures will cool to well below normal and we will start the first day of the month in the upper 50s and low 60s. The Wind Advisory continues for the day until 3pm, then winds will die down and transition back towards the north and northeast.

Winds transitions to offshore by Saturday, meaning a warming trend will begin. Sunny skies, average temperatures and calm conditions last until Monday. By Monday afternoon, Santa Ana winds will be just under advisory levels and temperatures warm nicely. Monday into Tuesday, temperatures spike about 6-12 degrees, and highs will be back into the upper 70s and low 80s, around 10 degrees above average.