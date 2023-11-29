Dreary and drizzly conditions expected Wednesday

The cold front arrives Wednesday, bringing dreary skies, cooler temperatures and the chance for light rain. Models show rain beginning in the mid morning and lasting through sunset. Rainfall amounts have held steady at a tenth of an inch for areas North of Point Conception and only trace amounts for southern locations. Scattered showers will be fast moving, so light rain will arrive and disappear rather quickly. This storm system is weak in regards to moisture but winds will be something to monitor. While winds will not be quite up to advisory thresholds, they will be impactful. Once the sun starts to set, the storm system will die down and we begin to dry out slightly, and will stay mostly dry through the night.

We have the slight chance for rain Thursday morning, but most models show cloud cover, breezy winds and dry conditions. Highs for the day will climb back into the middle to upper 60s with a handful of low 70s. Broken clouds will traverse over the forecast area and may look menacing at time, but rain will likely not make it to the ground. Winds will be another concern for the day as they could reach advisory levels near the South Central Coast. Clouds will then increase late into the night as the next storm system approaches.

Storm system number two arrives Friday. This pulse of moisture looks even weaker than the one arriving Wednesday. Trace amounts of rain will keep the coast soggy, but no major impacts are expected. We begin to dry out Saturday and Sunday with high pressure building in and winds transitioning back towards offshore. Dry offshore winds will cause a warming trend as we head into the first half of next week. Temperatures will be back up into the 70s and lower 80s with plenty of sunshine!