Sunny skies and calm conditions Tuesday, tracking rain chances Wednesday

Low pressure continues to track east this Tuesday. With offshore winds dying down and transitioning back to the northwest, expect to see a very cool morning and cooler than average temperatures. Highs for the day will be back up into the 60s and low 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with clouds increasing late tonight into Wednesday morning.

A cold front arrives Wednesday, behind this cold front lies a cool airmass, filled with moisture. This airmass will create unstable conditions within the atmosphere and increases the chance of rain. As of now, data shows around a 50% chance of rain impacting the Central Coast, but rainfall amounts look to be very light. Models show some scattered showers tracking across the region, mainly impacting areas North of Point Conception. Areas to the south will struggle to see any rain make it to the ground. It is likely the entire region will see less than a quarter of an inch, most areas will be well under a tenth. While this storm system will be weaker and less impactful, it is always important to plan accordingly.

Rain chances linger Thursday and Friday. The low pressure system will hover over the forecast area throughout these days, causing dreary conditions. Winds will stay breezy, temperatures continue to cool further and it will be sweater weather for most areas! By Saturday and Sunday, rain chances diminish down to 10% or less and its looking like we will stay dry each day.