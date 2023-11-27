A mild Monday on tap, tracking wet weather this Wednesday

Santa Ana winds will continue Monday, the dry air allows overnight temperatures to free fall, meaning it'll be a cool morning and you may need a jacket as you head out the door. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for interior areas near Cuyama Valley and Southern Salinas Valley, where temperatures could dip as low as 29 degrees. Offshore winds will create prevent the marine layer from forming and will warm temperatures up quickly. We may see some high level clouds tracking over the area, but mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s are likely. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Ventura County expiring at 3pm, gusts could reach up to 45mph.

It'll be another cool morning Tuesday with some areas seeing temperatures below freezing. Make sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes! Winds may still be blustery into Tuesday morning but will begin to die down towards the second half of the day. Dry and hot conditions will persist, with most areas a few degrees above average. Skies stay mostly sunny and highs will climb up into the 70s.

Weather whiplash begins Wednesday as our next very weak storm system approaches. Clouds begin to increase as a low pressure system moves into the area. Most recent models are trending even lighter with precipitation and it looks as though areas south of Point Conceptions will struggle to see a sprinkle. This system is still too far out to give exact timing and amounts, but expect to see cooler temperatures, breezy onshore winds and increased cloud cover Wednesday through Friday. By Saturday and Sunday, rainfall percentages dip down to 20% or less and most models show the area staying dry.