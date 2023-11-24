Cooler than average conditions this weekend

Northwesterly winds bring in a cool airmass, which will continue the cooling trend this Friday. Some areas of fog may develop this morning but all clouds and fog will clear quickly, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the 60s throughout the Central Coast and will be a few degrees below average. Winds this evening will begin to slowly transition to Santa Ana winds, bringing dry air into inland areas. Overnight lows will cool quickly and some areas may dip below freezing so the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch starting Friday night for the Cuyama Valley and Southern Salinas Valley, until Saturday morning.

You'll want to avoid going to the beach this holiday weekend as High Surf Advisory goes into effect for San Luis Obispo County and Central Santa Barbara County beaches Saturday morning. Waves could be 8-12ft and rip currently will be dangerous, this advisory continues through the weekend and expires 1pm Monday. A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for Ventura County Beaches as well Friday night and lasts through Monday morning. Elevated surf could be 4-6ft and rip currents will be dangerous as well. Other than the marine impacts the day will look very copy and paste with mostly sunny skies, slightly cooler temperatures, and calm winds.

Sunday will be very mundane as well. Temperatures may warm a degree or two as Santa Ana winds start to strengthen, but most areas will still be a degree or two below average. Winds will start to pick up Monday and Tuesday look to be a moderate wind event. Humidity values will plummet, dust and allergies will kick up and Wind Advisories may need to be issued. By Wednesday, winds will die down and conditions return to normal. Some models show a very weak wet system approaching by the end of next week. It may bring a bit of precipitation, but this looks to to be very underwhelming, maybe just a sprinkle of rain, if any at all.