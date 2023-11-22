Cooling trends starts Wednesday and lasts into the weekend

Winds begin to shift to onshore later today, meaning temperatures some clouds may develop in the morning, temperatures cool slightly and humidity values return to normal. Any clouds that do develop in the morning will clear nicely by the evening and it'll be a very pleasant day. Highs will reach into the upper 60s and low 70s. If traveling for the holiday tomorrow, you'll want to make sure to keep up to date with your flight information and with the forecast of your destination!

Thanksgiving looks pretty close to perfect with calm and mild weather persisting! More clouds and some areas of fog may develop in the morning, temperatures cool even further for the day and sunny skies are expected by the evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s and low 70s, right near average and perfect for hiking, picnics and being outdoors!

The cooling trend continues into Black Friday and into the weekend. By Friday, the marine layer will be back in the morning but should give way to sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will be very mild back into the 60s for most of the area. With the cooling trend not slowing down anytime soon, you may need a jacket this weekend as some temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s!