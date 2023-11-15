Tracking rain and wind Wednesday

Clouds will blanket the Central Coast Wednesday as more moisture works into the area and as winds begin to strengthen behind a cold front. This cooler and moist air will create cooler temperatures and the chance for showers to develop. Most of the Central Coast will see rain, but rainfall amounts are trending lighter than previously thought. The National Weather Service is predicting around 1-3 inches of rain, and while this is good data, it will likely be less. I'm predicting there will be around a quarter of an inch if rainfall by Wednesday evening, then maybe another quarter to half an inch falling over the next 3 days. Winds associated with this storm will be something to keep an eye on, the National Weather Service has extended a Wind Advisory to include the coasts near San Luis Obispo County along with Santa Barbara County coasts, where winds could gust up to 40mph. Keep in mind gusty winds along with rain could cause visibility issued and travel concerns. Make sure to plan accordingly! Temperatures for the day will cool off significantly and will be down into the lower to middle 60s near the beaches and 70s inland.

Rain will dissipate by Thursday morning and the reminder of the day looks to be mainly dry. Clouds will still hover over the area, causing dreary and damp conditions. Temperatures may warm by a degree or two, but it'll still be sweater weather for coastal areas! Winds die down as well and no watches warnings or advisories are set in place for the day. It will be a break before the next pulse of storms arrive.

By Friday the low pressure system to the west will begin to move east, bringing more moisture, winds and clouds with it. Light to moderate rain is expected throughout the day, with main impacts starting Friday evening and continuing overnight into Saturday morning. We may receive another half an inch possibly slightly more, with moderate bands of rain arriving along the coast. I expect this storm to move rather quickly through the area, but if the low pressure system stays stagnant, then we could be receiving a decent amount of rain. Still more details that will come to light over the next day or so!