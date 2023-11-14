A tame Tuesday before winds increase and rain arrives Wednesday

Areas of low clouds and fog may develop Tuesday morning, but visibility concerns won’t be much of an issue. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will be seen again today and temperatures continue to cool off as low pressure in the Pacific moves eastward. This low pressure system will draw in moisture and create unstable conditions over the next few days. Some models show precipitation starting as early as Tuesday night, but most shower will not arrive until mid-morning Wednesday. Winds however will start to pick up this evening and wind gusts could reach 50mph in higher terrain. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Ventura County Mountains along with the interior portions of Santa Barbara County Mountains from midnight Tuesday until midnight Wednesday.

Wet weather will arrive Wednesday morning. Rain amount look to be less and less with each model run, which tends to happen with storms arriving from the southwest. This means that 1-3 inches of rain will be forecasting on the heavier side and by Wednesday night, most areas may only receive a quarter of an inch or so. Light rain will continue throughout the day and winds will remain blustery. Not many impacts are expected from this rain, just make sure to allow for some extra time to make it to your destination as roads may be wet and traffic may arise. Temperatures for the day will be in the lower to middle 60s and low 70s.

Rain will continue Thursday morning as well, but for the remainder of the day the rain amounts look to taper off. Expect to see some scattered and light showers for the first few hours before clouds decrease and temperatures warm. It'll be a rather damp and dreary day as far as temperatures and cloud cover. By Friday the next pulse of showers will arrive. Light to moderate rain is expected throughout the day and we could add another quarter of an inch of precipitation or so. Keep those umbrellas out for Saturday because shower chances linger, especially for Saturday morning. By Sunday, chances go down to 20% and then by Monday, dry and sunny skies will return.