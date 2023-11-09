Tracking breezy winds and low humidity this Thursday

Santa Ana winds will continue to impact the Central Coast Thursday, dropping humidity values, increasing fire danger and keeping temperatures warmer. Skies for the day remain sunny, as the winds reduce humidity and prevent the marine layer from forming. With clear skies and minimal marine impacts, temperatures will warm quickly and it'll be another toasty day here in Santa Barbara. Highs for the day will get into the middle to upper 70s throughout the region, with maybe a handful of 80s inland. Northeasterly winds cause humdity values to fall, so expect a dry day with increased allergies. Other than the winds, today will be a beautiful warm and sunny day!

Winds begin to die down significantly Friday. With these decreased offshore winds, temperatures will cool ever so slightly and we may see some high level clouds navigate over the area. Cloud cover will be tricky to predict, but it is safe to say most of the area will see partly cloudy skies. Highs for the day will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s and it will be a rather mundane day. Onshore flow increases Friday evening and humidity values slowly return to normal.

Temperatures warm into Saturday and Sunday and may even reach right above average. Skies will clear beautifully each evening and a very pleasant weekend is on tap. Get out and enjoy while you can because all eyes are on the storm approaching next week. By Monday we will start to see clouds increasing and moisture increasing as well. Rain could start as early as Tuesday evening but the real rain arrives Wednesday. Models show moderate to heavy precipitation at times, and this storm is looking strong and organized. Winds look to pick up with the storm as well, and it would not be shocking if the National Weather Service started issuing some watches and warnings this weekend, in preparation for the storms. The atmosphere will be very unstable and it is possible that thunderstorm may develop as well. There are some discrepancies in models with timing and amounts, but get out those rain jackets because cooler and soggy conditions are on the way!