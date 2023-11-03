Dry airmass remains parked over the Central Coast Friday

A very dry airmass is still hovering over Southern California, making it hard for the marine layer to develop and allowing temperatures overnight to cool significantly. While Friday morning will be chilly, it'll be a few degrees warmer than we've seen over the last few days. Some interior areas of San Luis Obispo County may see frost, so a Frost Advisory remains in effect until 8am. Winds start shifting towards onshore and northwesterly flow today, causing temperatures to cool a few degrees and bringing humidity values up. Highs for the day will be in the 70s and lower 80s throughout the region and only a few degrees above average. It is looking more likely that dense fog will develop overnight and could impact parts of the Central Coast Saturdya morning.

It is possible a Dense Fog Advisory will be issued for the Central Coast Saturday morning, where visibility will be severely reduced. Stronger onshore flow means that the marine layer and clouds will be stubborn to clear for the first half of the day, but better clearing by the evening. Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny and temperatures cool a few degrees. Highs will be back into the 60s and 70s.

The cooling trend continues Sunday through next week. Fog will return Sunday morning but will clear by the afternoon. We are tacking the possibility of wet weather to arrive at the beginning of next week. Models show added moisture, an unstable atmosphere and gusty winds impacting the area. Timing and rain amounts still need to be worked out.