Sprinkles and more wind possible, Monday Oct 23rd forecast

An area of low pressure is churning its way across the West Coast with rainfall staying pretty far to our north. Slight sprinkle chances will stay in play over the next couple of days with little no accumulations expected. The bigger story will likely be the breezy to gusty northerly flow developing. A Wind Advisory is once again in effect for portions of Santa Barbara & Ventura Counties through early Monday. Gusts to and above 35 mph are possible, especially below passes and canyons of our local foothills and mountains. Temperatures will stay on the mild side for Monday with highs in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, this early season storm has been giving our forecast computer fits as its trajectory has been unpredictable. We now see the system staying pretty far to our north with light rain for Northern California and mostly gusty wind for us. Sprinkle chances will stay for areas north of Pt. Conception and any accumulations should stay below a tenth of an inch. By mid week, weak high pressure is expected to take hold and keep us under a very quiet air mass with just subtle day to day changes expected through the rest of the week. There is a chance for a moderate offshore flow by next weekend. We'll need to get a little closer to that in order to see a better picture of any prospective Santa Ana or Santa Lucia wind event. We will keep an eye on that and update as we head through next week.