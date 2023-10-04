Warm, dry, and breezy end to the week

Temperatures are above seasonal average Wednesday because of a ridge of high pressure over the region and strong offshore trends. The offshore flow is expected to keep skies clear and sunny into Saturday. The warming trend continues into the weekend, with Thursday slated to be the warmest day for most of the region.

Daytime high temperatures will be in the 90s for inland areas, with 80s and 90s expected for most of the coastline as well. These daytime high temperatures for Thursday and Friday are about 12-18 degrees warmer than average. The first Santa Ana wind event of the season is underway in Ventura County, with weak to moderate winds expected into Friday. The winds are forecasted to remain below advisory levels for the time being.

Relief from the very warm conditions is expected by early next week, as the ridge of high pressure weakens and onshore flow replaces offshore flow. The night to morning low clouds and fog will return as well.