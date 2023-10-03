Gear up for a warm and windy Wednesday

A warming trend is well underway, and will run through the rest of the work week.

A strong upper high is building from the east Pacific Ocean and will move by midweek onto the West Coast. Temperatures will warm again Wednesday, putting all of the region above average.

Lows will be in the 50s, also slightly warmer from Tuesday morning. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be mostly in the 80s on the coast and in the low 90s inland. Do not leave kids or pets in cars where it can get very hot, very quickly.

Offshore flow is strengthening and our winds will turn northeasterly. It is possible to reach advisory level winds on Wednesday morning in Ventura County with the return of the Santa Anas. Offshore gradients will increase Thursday with wind advisories very likely.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days. Interior valleys could come close to 100 degrees. However, we are not likely to break record highs.

Offshore flow will weaken over the weekend and temperatures will cool slightly. Low clouds will return by Sunday and will extend further inland Monday.