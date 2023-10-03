Tracking hotter temperatures this Tuesday

High pressure to the east continues to build and shift into the region this Tuesday. It'll bring hot and dry air into the area, with max temperatures reaching back into the middle 70s and low 80s near the coast and 80s and 90s inland. We will wake up to sunny and clear skies near the south central coast, while other areas in the region may see a weak and fast clearing marine layer.

By Wednesday, temperatures will warm to above average conditions all throughout the area. It will be important to practice heat safety and to avoid strenuous activity outdoors during peak heating times. Fire danger will be a big concern Wednesday and Thursday as weak Santa Ana winds are expected. The National Weather Service has yet to issue any watches warnings or advisories, but this is something the First Alert Weather Center will be monitoring.

Weak, hot and dry Santa Ana winds will continue Thursday. Practicing fire safety and heat safety will be vital through the remainder of the workweek! Thursday and Friday look to be some of the hottest days with temperatures reaching 5-10 degrees above average. Other ways to stay safe over the next few days include hydrating and utilizing air conditioning, this is vital for sensitive groups.