Scattered showers possible, Oct 1st forecast

An early season storm is continuing to spread clouds, gusty westerly winds and slight chances for sprinkles. Most for the storm's energy is remaining well to our north with a band of active showers swinging in off the ocean just to the south of us. If we see any showers at all, accumulations should be very light and last only for a few minutes. Wind from the west and northwest will stay breezy and even gusty at times with wind speeds mostly in the 10 to 20 mph range. So far, no wind advisories are posted but we'll keep a close eye on things just in case. The storm front will spin it's way east by early Sunday, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lingering moisture could produce a shower or two, especially along our north facing foothills and mountains. Look for highs on Sunday to be mostly in the 60's with possibly a 70 or two.

Looking ahead, high pressure will quickly build across the region with clearing skies and a developing mild offshore flow. By Monday and then toward mid week, the slight offshore flow will warm things significantly. Our current 60's will quickly warm more toward the 70's and 80's with 90's for the warmest areas by late in the work week. This is the classic Fall pattern that brings us some of our best coastal weather as the marine layer usually gets pushed well offshore. By next weekend, look for a slight turn the other way as the onshore flow rebuilds and more ocean air returns with a slow cool down through next weekend.