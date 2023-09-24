Beautiful start to Fall, forecast for Sept 25th

A quiet first full day of Fall has come and gone with mostly beautiful weather. A very active North Pacific storm track is pushing a storm in to the Pacific Northwest and this will affect us over the next several day. Look for patchy fog and low clouds for our coast in to early Monday. Temperatures will stay mostly mild with highs expected in 60's and 70's near the coast. Inland areas can expect temperatures in the upper 70's and lower 80's. Winds should be mostly light with an increase from the north late in the day and evening. For now, there are no wind watches or advisories for wind or heightened fire concerns, but that could change as we go through the day on Monday.

Looking ahead, an early season storm system will continue to push in to Oregon and Washington with the tail end dipping as far south as Northern California. Moisture will likely stay very far to our north, but overall affect of the cold front will be gusty winds from the north and northwest. While we might not see a Wind Advisory for Monday, one could be issued along with heightened fire concerns on Tuesday and maybe even Wednesday. As the winds increase, the marine layer will be less extensive for the South Coast, but will likely remain for the Central Coast and southern Ventura County. Temperatures will also be expected to warm through about the middle of the work week. Another storm system will approach from the Pacific and that should drop temperatures and increase the marine layer by next weekend. In fact, some of our long range forecast computer models even see a slight chance for drizzle and or light rain as we head in to early October next weekend.