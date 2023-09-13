Thursday falls into a “Fogtember” pattern

Though technically still summertime, it's feeling more like a transition to fall. Cool troughs are sweeping through the region. Temperatures are sitting a few degrees below average, with little change expected over the next few days.

Lows Thursday morning will be in the mid to upper 50s. Highs will be in the mid 60s for some Central Coast beaches, but otherwise in the low to mid 70s for coastal areas. Inland cities will be pleasant in the 80s.

Onshore flow is moderate, and the marine layer will be persistent. The pattern will be similar to our familiar "June Gloom," making for what we could call "Fogtember."

Weak sundowner winds are affecting the southwest coast, but are expected to remain below advisory levels.

A ridge of high pressure will move over California Friday, but it will not be strong enough to turn around our weather. It may only cause temperatures to warm a degree or two.

Troughing will continue over the weekend and into next week. Temperatures may cool slightly more, putting us 5 to 10 degrees (or more) below normal. Low clouds may struggle to clear at all for some of our beaches, and we may even see some drizzle coming from the marine layer.