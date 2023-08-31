Friday will be mild with a marine layer

The cooldown will continue Friday as an upper low and trough digs into Northern California from the Pacific Northwest. The marine layer will deepen with more onshore flow, and drizzle is possible in the morning.

Low temperatures will start mostly in the 50s. Highs Friday will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast, and in the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

Drizzle is likely under our very deep marine layer Friday overnight into Saturday morning. It is unlikely, but showers could develop over the mountains. Temperatures may drop a tad further in some cases.

Winds will move into a southerly pattern Friday and Saturday, and there is a chance a wind advisory will be triggered in the mountains.

There will be little change in conditions on Sunday, but a warming gradual warming trend is expected early to middle of next week as a small ridge of high pressure moves in from the west.