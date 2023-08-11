Starting to dry out Friday

The low pressure system that was originally tropical storm Eugene is now sitting off the Central Coast Friday morning. There is a slight chance for shower activity early on, but chances look less than 10% and rain that does develop will be north of Point Conception. I expect showers to impact Northern San Luis Obispo County with lighter rain amounts. Here in Santa Barbara though, it's safe to say you can go ahead and put those umbrellas away! It'll be another cloudy morning with some fog development throughout the region. Humidity will decrease through the day and better clearing is expected by this evening, temperatures stay cooler than average.

The marine layer and clouds will be back Saturday morning, luckily skies will clear and more sunshine can be expected for our weekend. Temperatures slowly but surely start to rise again. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s near the coast and 80s inland.

Dry conditions persist Sunday through the remainder of next week. We will fall into a very stagnant weather pattern of slowly rising temperatures, sunshine and typical August conditions. We can expect Sundowner winds Sunday night through the first half of the workweek, discouraging the marine layer development, but wind speeds stay below advisory levels. By Wednesday, temperatures will be above average before a degree or two of cooling on Thursday.