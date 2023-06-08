Better clearing in forecast throughout region, slight chance of thunderstorms in Ventura County Mountains

We are drying out today with a mix of clouds and sunshine- that's right, some sun in our region! There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in Ventura County Mountains, a 10 to 15% chance. If you do see lightning, go indoors for safety reasons.

A weak ridge is weakening that onshore flow for today, and slight warming will occur. In the afternoon, some pockets of sunshine are in the forecast. Temperatures will be between the high 50s and 80s, so remember to wear that sunscreen and drink lots of water.

When it comes to the pockets of sunshine for today, it will be for a limited time because extensive low cloud cover will return with night-to-morning drizzle or light rain. The onshore flow will strengthen beginning Friday. It will remain that way until Monday.

The marine layer will deepen on Saturday and Sunday. Shower and thunderstorm activity during the afternoon and evening is expected to continue over the mountains, possibly moving into the coast and valley areas over the weekend.