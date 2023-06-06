Rain showers on Tuesday, possible thunderstorms in parts of San Luis Obispo, North Santa Barbara County

We have some rain showers in the forecast, with possible thunderstorms in parts of the region. The highest threat is in San Luis Obispo and North Santa Barbara Counties. It could get as gusty as 50 MPH.

A Marine Weather Statement is in effect through Tuesday morning. A low-pressure system will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to the coastal waters north of Point Conception this afternoon through Tuesday morning. Cloud-to-water lightning, gusty winds, and small hail are possible with thunderstorms and a slight chance of waterspouts.

The low pressure will also bring cooler temperatures to our region, so bundle up and have your umbrella ready until Wednesday. The upper low has disrupted the deep marine layer some but the day will still be mostly cloudy as there are plenty of mid and upper level clouds associated with the low pressure.

A cooler air mass is likely to remain through the rest of the week, with extensive low cloud cover and possible drizzle during the night to morning hours.