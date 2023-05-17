Skip to Content
Persistent marine layer continues in along coast, warmer temperatures inland remains

Karen Cruz-Orduña/KEYT

The marine layer impacts parts of the Central and South Coasts. Temperatures are cooler in this part of the region. However, temperatures are a lot warmer for those living in the inland areas. There is a Beach Hazard Statement in effect for parts of the region.

The statement impacts Santa Barbara and Ventura County beaches. There could be dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of up to 6 feet. It is advised to remain out of the water because of hazardous swimming conditions. This is in effect until this evening.

The onshore flow continues in the next coming days. This is airflow from the Pacific Ocean, bringing moisture in the beach areas of the Central and South Coast. This also brings some marine layer and foggy conditions in the evenings and mornings. That is expected to clear up as the day gets later, but some clouds will still linger.

