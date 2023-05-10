Temperatures remain average, Wind Advisory in effect in parts of region

We are off to a windy start in parts of the region this morning. There is a Wind Advisory in effect in parts of the region. This impacts the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. There could be Northwest winds of up to 30 MPH and gusts of up to 45 MPH.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways that may be affected by gusty cross winds, include Highways 101 and 154. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A cooler air mass with a mix of clouds and sun will linger. It will be cooler in the coastal area, but that will change beginning tomorrow. We will experience an offshore flow, bringing much warmer temperatures. This trend will continue throughout the weekend.

Saturday will be the peak day, bringing temperatures as high as the low 90s in northern San Luis Obispo County.