Low pressure brings cooler temperatures throughout region, some chances of showers in interior mountains

A low-pressure system will bring cooling to the area Tuesday, along with increasing clouds and a chance of showers over the mountains in Santa Barbara County. This will bring cooler temperatures in our community.

It will be breezy throughout the day today. The peak time is expected at around dinner time. It should be calmer by later on in the evening. An increase of marine layer will linger through parts of the region. By the early morning, the visibility could be low. It is important to drive with lots of caution, use those low-beam lights.

Temperatures will remain cool on Wednesday and Thursday with some lingering clouds and breezy conditions. By Friday, there will be a warming trend kicking right in our region. Saturday will be the peak day, bringing temperatures as high as the low 90s in northern San Luis Obispo County.

Stay hydrated and don't forget to wear some sunscreen!