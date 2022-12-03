Saturday Evening Forecast Dec 3rd

A very active pattern continues to deliver much needed rain to much of the West Coast. We will see another band of showers move across the region through Saturday night and then in to Sunday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for some mountain areas as strong southerly winds will blow in with the rain. Most areas north of Point Conception can expect light to moderate rainfall with an additional half n inch or more of rain expected. Some foothills and mountains that face south could receive more than that! South of Point Conception will likely see less rain with totals running closer to a third of an inch or less. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal with highs in the 50's and 60's.

The very large and active storm system which is responsible for the recent rainfall, will slowly scoot eastward as we move in to early next week. Another band of energy with light showers is expected on Tuesday. Best chance for light to moderate accumulations will be the farther north you go. Hopefully all areas will see at least some measurable rainfall. We expect mostly dry conditions to return by mid week, but cool temperatures will linger. Most areas will stay in the upper 50's and very low 60's right through much of next week. Long range forecast looks so far to stay dry as we approach next weekend. But, we may have to keep an eye on another rain chance that our forecast models are not in agreement with. The system should stay well to our north, but could sag south just enough that we may need to add rain chances by next Weekend or just beyond that. We will be ever vigilant and keep ahead of any changes that might come our way!