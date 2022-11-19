Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 19th

A very strong Santa Ana wind continues to blow across much of Southern California. With the winds we get the usual advisories including Red Flag fire conditions. The good news is that the winds should fade in to Sunday along with the warnings and advisories. In addition, very cool air has drifted in with the wind coming from the northeast. Because the winds drive the air mass downward in elevation, we get compressional heating and very nice temperatures. But in wind protected areas, especially north of Point Conception, very chilly overnight lows are expected.. Freeze Warnings are in place for inland areas that are wind protected in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. The Warning lasts until about 8 am Sunday. Despite the chilly start on Sunday for some, all areas will once again see beautiful mild afternoon conditions. Look for highs to be in the 60's and 70's!

Looking ahead, expect some cloudiness by Monday and in to Tuesday with very little to no chance for any rain. Temperatures will stay cool for the overnights and early mornings and warm nicely each day. More light offshore winds are expected early next week and some warming is likely by mid week. If the offshore winds are strong enough, we could see mid to upper 70's with even a low 80 possible on Thanksgiving. A gradual return of the onshore flow should occur as we head in to next weekend and with that, cooler temperatures. No rain is expected through next weekend, but our long range sees a slight chance over the last few days of November.