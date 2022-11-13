Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 13th

Crisp Fall weather continues to dominate our weather story. Look for another clear night with light to moderate northerly winds. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 30's and 40's. It will be another chilly start for Monday, we expect plenty of sunshine with cool to mild afternoon highs expected.

Looking ahead, Fall is typically our season where storms tend to brush our region and ride over the top of us. This keeps the rain and mountain snow to our north and we end up seeing sunny, crisp days and at times, offshore winds. It will continue to be chilly for the overnight and early morning with afternoon highs mostly in the upper 50's to mid 60's. The winds are expected to turn more northeasterly by mid week and this should help to warm us ups slightly. At this time, a high wind watch is in effect for portions of Ventura county and down through Southern California. The Santa Lucias and Santa Anas will weaken by the second half of the work week. More clouds are expected late in the work week and temperatures will cool slightly toward next weekend. Unfortunately we don't see any significant threats for more rain in the extended forecast.