Saturday Evening Forecast

Crisp Fall weather continues to dominate our weather story. Look for another clear night with light to moderate northerly winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Winds from north could gust to as high as 40-mph, especially below mountain passes and canyons. Ovewnight lows will be mostly in the 30's and 40's. It will be another chilly start for Sunday, we expect plenty of sunshine with cool to mild afternoon highs expected.

Looking ahead, Fall is typically our season where storms tend to brush our region and ride over the top of us. This keeps the rain and mountain snow to our north and we see more crisp days and mild to moderate northerly winds. It will continue to be chilly for the overnight and early morning with afternoon highs meandering in the upper 50's to mid 60's. The winds are expected to turn more northeasterly by mid week and this should help to warm us ups slightly. At this time, we don't see any expected Wind Advisories the Santa Lucias and Santa Anas, but that could change. More clouds are expect late in the work wee and temperatures will cool slightly toward next weekend. Unfortunately we don't see any significant threats for more rain in the extended forecast.