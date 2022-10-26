Breezy winds across mountains and South Coast, marine layer on Central Coast

Cooler weather is coming on Wednesday, and marine layer will return to the Central Coast. Breezy winds will come across the mountains and parts of Santa Barbara County at least 30 miles per hour.

Temperatures are in the 60s on the Central Coast and the 70s on the South Coast. Clear skies are expected Thursday; it will be warmer than today but still breezy. Some weak Santa Ana winds will be forecasted across the coasts and valleys. Wind gusts may approach 45 miles per hour.

Friday is a benign weather day. Mostly clear skies are happening with max temperatures below normal. Partly cloudy skies are expected.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures are still below average.