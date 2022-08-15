Warm coast and hot inland temperatures

Above normal temperatures will continue through most of the week, peaking Wednesday. Skies will be mostly clear except for night through morning low clouds and fog along the Central Coast. Monsoonal showers or thunderstorms may return to eastern areas later in the week.

Heat advisory in effect form 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the triple digits in San Luis Obispo County's mountains and valleys, as well as the Cuyama Valley. Lows will stay warm during this time and heat illnesses may occur. Precautions such as staying hydrated and staying indoors are advised.

Temperatures are still above normal for this time of year with highs at the coast in the 70s to low 80s, and highs inland in the 90s to triple digits.

Morning cloud cover is expected along the coast but sunshine arrives in the afternoon. Increasing onshore flow should start to drop daytime high temperatures on Thursday. Further cooling is expected by the weekend.