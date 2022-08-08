A dry and warm start to the week

Very warm weekend. This week we are staying warm but cooler than the weekend. Highs along the coast primarily in the 70s to low 80s, highs inland in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Dry weather, fair skies and only a minimal marine layer presence is expected through the period. High temperatures will cool slightly through the week.

Rather a benign weather week as high pressure is centered over California bringing us these warm and dry conditions. A marine layer will great the Central Coast in the morning with sunshine in the afternoon. Mostly sunny for everyone else.

A slightly warmer weekend is expected with a chance for monsoonal cloud cover once again.