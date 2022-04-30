Saturday Evening Forecast April 30th

April is ending on a mostly beautiful note with seasonal conditions. We are seeing some breezy and even gusty northerly winds for some areas. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast near the Gaviota region. Look for some patchy fog for the overnight and in to early Sunday with temperatures warming in to the 60's and 70's by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, a very seasonal and routine forecast lies ahead as we head in to May. This means coastal fog, some breezy onshore winds and more mild temperatures. Day to day change will likely be very subtle. We could see a little more fog for Monday and then see that clear out a bit more by mid week and more so toward next weekend. The fog shouldn't be too extensive which means decent clearing is expected for most beaches by the late morning or early afternoon. Winds will hopefully remain below advisory or warning levels. But, it's Spring and Sun downer season, so we ill need to keep a close eye on that all week.