Sunday Evening Forecast April 24th

A mix of offshore and onshore winds made for a beautiful with mild to very warm temperatures. For the overnight and in to early Monday, expect mostly clear skies with some patchy fog possible. The fog or marine layer is battling the offshore flow as high pressure dominates much of the West Coast. For now, there are no weather advisories or watches in place. However, winds could gust below passes and canyons through the early evening with localized Sundowners. Temperatures on Monday will be very warm inland with highs expected in the 80's to possibly low 90's. Some coastal areas will also see warming, but a slight onshore flow will likely keep the coast much cooler.

Looking ahead, our warming trend will last through Monday before cooling down as the onshore flow starts to build across the region. This will likely bring in more fog for much of next week. Temperatures will cool through mid week which means most areas will see seasonal highs in the 60's and 70's. Then gradually warm as we head in to next weekend. Overall and looking way out, at this time, we don't see much in the way of any big weather shocks in the forecast as we head through the last week of April!