Saturday Evening Forecast April 23rd

An onshore sea breeze made for a beautiful day as get ready for yet another warming trend. For the overnight and in to early Sunday, expect mostly clear skies with some patchy fog possible. The fog or marine layer is battling a building offshore flow as high pressure builds across the West Coast. A Wind Advisory is in effect for northerly winds for portions of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties through early Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will warm inland with highs expected in the 80's. Some coastal areas will also see warming, but a slight onshore flow may keep some beaches much cooler.

Looking ahead, our warming trend will last through about Tuesday as the onshore flow starts to build across the region. This will likely bring in some more fog for much of next week. Temperatures will cool region wide by mid week which means most areas will see seasonal highs in the 60's and 70's. We don't see much in the way of any big weather shocks in the forecast as we head through the last week of April!