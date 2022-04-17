Sunday Evening Forecast April 17th

Despite morning fog and cool temperatures, Easter Sunday turned out to be very nice with ample sunshine and mostly mild temperatures. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast which will last in to early Monday. Northerly winds could gust to as high as 40-mph below passes and canyons. Monday will more or less mirror our Easter weather with morning fog and cool temperatures giving way to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. More wind could develop for portions of the South Coast but should stay below advisory levels.

Looking ahead, we expect a fairly quiet start to the work week. Some light afternoon and early evening winds could develop near Santa Barbara. Temperatures will warm slightly through mid week with highs mostly in the 60's and low 70's. A very slight chance for sprinkles will come in to play for areas north of Pt. Conception on Tuesday. Patchy morning fog will linger near the coast as well. A second wave of moisture will start to threaten the region around Thursday and Friday. We do expect some rainfall as this system has good dynamics and our forecast models have been pretty consistent with the chances. Once again, bets threats appear to be the farther north you go. We will monitor closely and keep you posted with our fingers crossed for more rain!