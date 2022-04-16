Saturday Evening Forecast April 16th

Cool, breezy and even a few showers today as yet another storm system rolls in to areas just to our north. A very small rain totals were recorded around Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo to name a few. Look for the clouds to linger with very slight chances for sprinkles in to Easter with cool to mild temperatures. Winds will remain present as well with some gusty conditions, but no advisories at this time.

Looking ahead, we expect a fairly quiet start to the work week. Some light afternoon and early evening winds could develop near Santa Barbara. Temperatures will warm slightly through mid week with highs mostly in the 60's and low 70's. A very slight chance for sprinkles will come in to play for areas north of Pt. Conception on Tuesday. Patchy morning fog will linger near the coast as well. A second wave of moisture will start to threaten the region around Thursday and Friday. We do expect some rainfall as this system has good dynamics and our forecast models have been pretty consistent with the chances. Once again, bets threats appear to be the farther north you go. We will monitor closely and keep you posted with our fingers crossed for more rain!