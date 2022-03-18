Friday morning forecast March 18th

Friday is staying warm, but temperatures may drop a couple of degrees on the South Coast. Most of the region will be in the 70s.

Westerly flow will prevail with a small ridge of high pressure. After some morning low clouds for the Central Coast, skies will clear out to sunny conditions.

Temperatures will drop dramatically to the low or mid 60s Saturday as a trough approaches the region. Cloud cover will increase and there is a slight chance of rain showers for the entire region, but especially for areas north of Point Conception.

Northerly flow will bring back more winds to Santa Barbara County Sunday, the first official day of spring. Temperatures will recover slightly and skies will clear out again.

High pressure will warm conditions Monday and through the middle of next week. Valleys could reach the 80s by Tuesday.