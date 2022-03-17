Thursday morning forecast March 17th

Temperatures are mild to warm for Saint Patrick's Day. The Central Coast will be mainly in the 70s, and some spots on the South Coast up to the low 80s.

A very quick and weak trough will move through the region Thursday. Cloud cover will increase and offshore flow will weaken.

A high surf advisory for the Central Coast and Ventura coast will expire by 3:00 pm. Surf is elevated and rip currents are very strong.

Friday will be the last warm day before a weekend cooldown. A ridge will move back in, but an earlier sea breeze may cool the coast a tad.

A more significant trough will sweep through Saturday. There is a slight chance starting in the morning for the Central Coast, and then moving southeast through the day. Rain totals are expected to stay under a quarter inch, but could be higher or lower depending on if the storm track moves more east or west.

Showers may linger into early Sunday, but overall conditions will clear and dry out. Temperatures will stay a few degrees below average in the 60s.

Temperatures will raise by several degrees Monday and again Tuesday with a strong ridge and more offshore flow, making for a very warm start to the first work week of Spring.