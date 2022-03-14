Breezy winds and warm temperatures for the week

Windy conditions will continue at times through the week, strongest across the Santa Barbara south coast. Warmer temperatures will return today and remain above normal through the week. A significant cooling trend is expected next weekend with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

A weak upper low will push into the Pacific Northwest Tuesday and into the Great Basin Wednesday, leading to our next burst of northerly winds, starting locally Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday. It's likely additional wind advisories will be needed for that event, mainly for south Santa Barbara County. Otherwise, not much exciting weather in the short term. Not much change in temperatures Tuesday as that system passes to the north. Likely some marine layer clouds along the Central Coast. Then slight warming Wednesday and Thursday with the increasing northerly flow creating some downslope heating effects along with some ridging aloft. Expect highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s for the rest of the weekdays.

One last warm day Friday before significant cooling arrives for the weekend. A storm system passing to the north is expected to bring cooler temperatures, more cloud cover and a chance of light precipitation for Saturday and possibly Sunday. As we get closer I will continue to update you on television and online on the chance of this system bringing us rain.