Wild winter weather on Tuesday

A cold low pressure system over northern California made its way through the area today. It brought colder temperatures, strong northerly winds and rain and mountain snow showers. Much more of the same is possible through tonight. A warming trend will develop across the region for the latter half of the work week as high pressure aloft builds in west of the state. Another weak weather system could affect the area early next week. Wild weather on Tuesday as we saw brief heavy downpours, some hail, mountain snow and gusty wind throughout the day.

Wind advisories are set to expire at 9 Tuesday night, but winds will still be breezy as we head into the overnight hours and into our Wednesday.

Wednesday looks fairly quiet with clear skies and mostly light winds. Temperatures still on the cool side but warmer than today, mostly mid 60s or so at lower elevations. A secondary trough will come through Wednesday night and begin our next Santa Ana wind event that will last through early Friday. This looks like a fairly standard Santa Ana event with advisory levels winds between 30 and 50 mph in Ventura County. Should see temperatures warm up several degrees, getting back into the 70s for coast/valleys. On Friday upper support weakens considerably so still some morning breezes but likely below advisory levels. Daytime highs expected to warm up a few more degrees, getting above normal, primarily in the 70s.

Weekend weather looks pretty quiet with a cooling trend and generally light winds. Models show a weak upper low passing harmlessly to the west on Saturday which will be followed by a stronger trough Monday. Onshore trends over the weekend will bring temperatures back to normal Sunday.